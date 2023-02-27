The Bulwark

wiredog
Feb 27, 2023

Elon Musk seems to be going out of his way to remind us that he spent the first 18 years of his life as a white South African.

Denis M.
Feb 27, 2023

The rhetorical trick Tucker and others play is failing to acknowledge that they are the reason why "...many Americans don't believe it (the election) was real".

