Antoine Grivolas, La roseraie ( The Rose Garden ), ca. 1895. (Fine Art Photographic/Getty Images)

This is the last Triad of 2025 and usually I would look back at the past year or look ahead to 2026. I want to do something different; I hope you’ll indulge me.

Before we start, though: Thank you. Thanks for everything you’ve done in this space this year. This community is built on hundreds of thousands of small acts. Just by reading, you’re giving your time and attention—which is the most valuable gift there is. I’m so grateful for it.

But when you talk to each other in the comments, or share a Triad with someone you think might get something from it, you’re growing our space. When I put out the Bat Signal for someone who needs help and you pour out your support, it’s a physical manifestation of what we’ve built here.

And the thing that makes me proudest: Those of you who support us through Bulwark+ make it possible for us to give memberships to anyone who wants to be part of this, regardless of their financial situation.

These are the gifts you’ve given me every day this year. I see them and I am grateful beyond words. Thank you, fam.

—JVL

P.S.: If you’re absolutely craving politics, the USPS just amended a rule about postmarks that creates a hidden mechanism for disqualifying mail-in ballots. Not great, Bob.

1. Rosebuds

Last August, someone I love wanted to take a trip with her best friend. They are both older and this had been a bucket-list idea for them for a long time. I counseled her to do it, right away. September would be a good time, I said. We could get this trip organized in a couple weeks and you could just go. But she felt that timeline was too compressed. Wanted to wait until spring, when the weather would be nicer. When they had more time to plan.

Sixteen weeks later, this woman I love is very sick. Her best friend is also ill. Their trip will never happen.

I share this with you because it made an impression on me. A big one.

Do it now.

Whatever it is, if you can do it today, do it. Don’t put it off. Don’t wait for a better time. This has been a very hard lesson for me.

Have you ever noticed how often conventional wisdom is in tension with itself?

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

But also,

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

Which is it? Are you supposed to never give up? Or are you supposed to stop banging your head against a wall and try something different?

The contradictory maxims which vex me most are:

All good things to those who wait. Success is about delaying gratification and working hard. Don’t get distracted from your goals. But also, Gather ye rosebuds while ye may,

Old Time is still a-flying;

And this same flower that smiles today

Tomorrow will be dying.

Well shit. Which is it?