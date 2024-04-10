Do the Right-Wing Grifters Ever Actually Pay?
A story about Don and Jacob and Rudy and Jack and Mike and Alex and Fox.
1. Mo Money, Mo Problems
Some recent news items:
Right-wing grifters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman to pay New York $1 million for voter-suppression scheme
Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defamation
Donald Trump to pay New York state $355 million as a penalty for fraud
Fox News to pay Dominion $787 million for defamation
Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook families $1.1 billion for defamation
Rudy Giuliani to pay two Georgia election workers $143 million for defamation
Mike Lindell to pay $5 million in election data dispute
Are any of these guys actually going to pay the money they owe?