MoosesMom's avatar
MoosesMom
May 10, 2023

"So here we are. It’s October 7, 2016 all over again: with the issues more sharply drawn and the stakes even higher. But the simulation we are all living through is not quite the same this time around: This time it’s not just talk. The jury found that Trump actually assaulted and injured a woman and then maliciously lied about it."

Women voters - Democratic, Independent and/or moderate suburban Republican - WILL turn out in November 2024 in huge numbers because of this and Roe v Wade. I encourage all men of decency to join us.

Maggie
May 10, 2023

"Man Ordered to Pay 5 Million Dollars in Defamation Case Immediately Goes on Social Media to Repeat Claim That Cost Him 5 Million Dollars"

