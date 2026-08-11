(Photo illustration by Sarah Rogers/ The Bulwark | Photos: Getty)

1. Hogan’s Funhouse

You cannot understand Donald Trump without professional wrestling. The key text of the Trump era is not a tome of political reporting, but Josie Riesman’s book Ringmaster, which is both a biography of Vince McMahon and an autopsy of American politics.

Wrestling is the Rosetta Stone for Trumpism.

Some readers rebel against this idea, but I want you to hear me out. Because today we’re going to look at a new book about Hulk Hogan and the parallels between Terry Bollea, Hulkamania, Trump, and MAGA will drop you like a heart attack.

This is high concept. And it’s a ride. But it will change the way you look at the world. Oh, also: It goes to five.