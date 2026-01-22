(Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images)

Seeing Greenland

When President Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon that he had reached a tentative agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to satisfy Trump’s demand for Greenland to be annexed to the United States, he provided few details about the terms of the deal save that he was withdrawing his tariff threats against Europe.

“It’s a long-term deal,” Trump told reporters in Switzerland after announcing the agreement. “It’s the ultimate long-term deal, and I think it puts everybody in a really good position, especially as it pertains to security and minerals and everything else.”

Asked exactly how long the deal would be, Trump said, “Infinite.”

The New York Times has since reported that the deal could potentially include the United States gaining “some sovereignty over small pockets of Greenland” that would house military bases. If this land isn’t given away for free, the U.S. government could still be on the hook for a hefty bill. To get a sense of how Republican lawmakers are counting the cost of Greenland, I asked around to see if one of them might nail down a price.