Denver!

I’m not sure why, but our Denver show sold out in about 36 hours and by the time we looked at the ticket sales the next day there was already a waitlist with 100 people on it.

So we’ve blown up the show and moved venues. Meaning: There are now more seats available.

It’ll be me, Sarah, Tim, and our special guest Gov. Jared Polis. The show is on Friday, June 21. Get your tickets here.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

1. In the Line of Fire

On Tuesday, a Republican member of Congress alleged that the FBI, at the direction of the Department of Justice and President Joseph R. Biden, had ordered an assassination attempt on former president and current nominee Donald Trump.

Donald Trump posted about this attempt himself.

All yesterday I was waiting for shoes to drop because an attempted assassination of a major-party nominee, orchestrated by a sitting president, should be the biggest story in American politics since . . .?

I don’t know? Maybe since the Confederates fired on Fort Sumter?

Here are some things that would happen if the FBI had planned to assassinate Donald Trump: