1. The Law of the Jungle

In the Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon, Vince McMahon says precisely one true thing. It’s the end of the second episode and McMahon tells the filmmakers, “I believe in the law of the jungle.”

That’s the purest possible distillation of McMahon’s worldview which is, not coincidentally, Donald Trump’s worldview.

The law of the jungle: The strong prey on the weak. You take whatever you can get away with. “Honor” and “morals” are meaningless constructs designed for suckers. There are no rules except survival.

On Sunday, Trump staged what he believed would be a show of force at Madison Square Garden. He thought that, by packing 20,000 of his people into the media capital of the world, he would demonstrate his power.

Last night, Kamala Harris brought 75,000 people onto the same spot where Trump launched his insurrection.

This is the kind of power Trump understands. And I suspect that when he saw her crowd he lost his shit.