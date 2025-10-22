The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
2hEdited

Farmers ... hotel owners ... small business operators on tight budgets ... federal workers with conservative political leanings ... the list grows still longer of those who voted for DJT because he supposedly speaks their language but, when push comes to shove, they see that all that really mattered was their vote. And once the regime has that, the transactional relationship comes to an end, as they assert their newfound authority in ways that consolidate and enhance their own power and wealth first and foremost, and at whatever cost.

If only history had taught us a thing or two about that sort of thing happening. It always was easy for them when those on the receiving end of The Treatment were faceless, nameless, and irrelevant to their lives. Now it is their own, and who will stick up for them then? Hmm ...

Regarding that grown-up kid with a little streak of Nazi in him -- I can't bring myself to say his name, as it makes me borderline physically ill -- he and his ilk still have not learned some fundamental things that a mature adult understands. One, there is nothing romantic or sentimental about fascism. It never is a story that ends well. Two, there is nothing cute or charming about it. It never is a good look. Three, you can run, but you can't hide in this day and age. Words don't stay just in Vegas anymore. You know that. I know that. They do not know that. There are no excuses other than arrogance, hubris, and stupidity for those who have lived their entire lives in the digital era. Four, ask anyone who actually lived in a dictatorship about what it is like in a fascist state. There is a 1,000 percent chance that they did not find it funny or jokeworthy. Maybe, possibly, perhaps these Young Republicans need a taste of their own medicine, in ways that mommy and daddy and wealthy friends cannot wipe away by pulling some strings or with a large cash payment. Shock therapy works. They need it. Connect the dots, make society a better place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
2hEdited

“The success of Argentina’s reform agenda is of systemic importance, and a strong, stable Argentina which helps anchor a prosperous Western Hemisphere is in the strategic interest of the United States,” he tweeted this month. But Trump’s been explicit: He’s doing it to prop up his buddy Milei.”

This is too funny! There is no strategic interest in bailing out Argentina. We literally have very little trade with them and as a strategic interest geographically; they are located more 5,000 miles to the South.

We are bailing out Argentina for two reasons:

1. Bessent is friends with the hedge funds that have sunk billions into a bottomless sink-hole, and would have lost their shirt.

2. Trump loves dictators who have their heads so far up Trump’s derrière that they can’t even come up to breathe!

And to add insult to injury, we spent $20 billion bailing out Argentina, that’s almost the exact amount we lost in agricultural trade with China due to Trump’s tariffs.

And ironically, because of the bailout, Argentina can now sell their soy to China, the same China who punished our farmers because of the tariffs; screwing our farmers for a second time.

Only in Trump’s America! Hey farmers and ranchers, are you sick of winning YET????…:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
169 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture