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HollyValera's avatar
HollyValera
1h

I was at that same event in Jackson on the 18th, met Scott and his mother and I have to tell you--as a 5th generation, white Mississippian, he's got more than just a shot. I believe he'll beat the tar out of Ol' Cindy, Liar and Miss No-Show when it comes to Mississippi's real needs. Like Scott and I discussed, this is *the* year and he is *the* candidate.

See you around the precincts!

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Paul Loeb's avatar
Paul Loeb
1h

Great profile. I love Talerico, but the disparity in resources is striking, and in what may well be a wave election, it just makes sense to invest in a few candidates who may be facing uphill fights, but have a chance, and in states where the money goes infinitely farther.

Wouldn't hurt to get some Mississippi football legends to campaign with him or for him.

Paul Loeb, author Soul of a Citizen and The Impossible Will Take a Little While

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