1. Doxxing Nazis

“Doxxing” has long had negative connotations. Supposedly it’s a bad thing.

I’ve never understood that.

My general view is that if you say things in public, you are accountable for your words. It’s fine to hide behind anonymity, but no speaker should reasonably expect that to be absolute. If someone pulls the mask off, the speaker has no grounds to cry foul.

Anyway, yesterday the Texas Observer unmasked four anonymous Twitter users who run Nazi accounts.

Now, when I say these four men ran “Nazi accounts” what I mean is:

And:

And:

And:

And:

This isn’t winking and nodding. It’s goose-stepping.

There are two things worth talking about here.