Timothy M Dwyer's avatar
Timothy M Dwyer
1h

I am so sorry. These are the words every one of us with an ounce of humanity for our fellow human beings should utter. No ‘thoughts and prayers’. Just incredible sorrow for what we as a country have become. I am so sorry for the callousness of my fellow Americans. I am so sorry that we would tolerate this type of targeted cruelty against any group of fellow Americans. I am so sorry for those garbage television commercials starring a painted fool that blare at me on my local (AZ) evening newscasts. I am so sorry to be an American. I am so sorry that I wore a uniform after swearing to defend my country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I am so sorry that the enemy is us. I am sick to the bottom of my hardened heart.

JAMES ROY LEE's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE
1h

Well, at least a few Democrats are taking up this fight. Sadly, it will probably be too little, too late.

Why wasn't this a priority for them in 2020, when they controlled the government? Or for that matter, in 2008, after Obama campaigned on it? Why didn't they go to the mat for the Dreamers when doing so might have worked? Not even Democrats talk about how immigrants make our country better. They talk about how mean Republicans are to people who haven't done anything wrong, and they talk about how Trump is breaking laws in how he is going about mass deportations. When will they say that immigrants make our economy better, immigrants make our culture better, immigrants make everything about our country better? Deporting them makes America worse.

