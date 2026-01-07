(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: Getty Images / Shutterstock)

1. Living space

Now that Stephen Miller has said the fascist part out loud—that America is strong and entitled to take whatever Lebensraum she needs—we’re at another pivot point. Will Trump TACO? Or will he attempt to annex territory belonging to a NATO member?

Not that my opinion matters, but I think I hope he does it? America trying to take Greenland might be the least-bad outcome in the long term. And yes, I know how that sounds. But walk with me:

America’s posture toward Greenland is basically the same as China’s toward Taiwan: hostile strategic ambiguity. This ambiguity helps America, just as it helps China. And the sooner the free world gets clarity so that it understands—unambiguously—what America has become, the better.

Let’s go dark today. Special dark.