Timothy M Dwyer
1h

Thanks as usual, Adrian. And thanks twice for highlighting the madness in AZ, where not only is the R controlled legislature wanting to “invite ICE” to the polls, they also have an election denier ‘County Recorder’ in Maricopa CO - one of the biggest, most populace counties in the USA, who wont reveal his plans to support elections, is being sued, subpoenaed, questioned and suspected of seeking to screw up elections to the point where no one knows the outcome! It’s ridiculous, It’s sublime, It’s AZ, but it may be even worse than it appears. Love your work and can’t say thanks often enough.

willoughby
If the Democrats haven't learned by now that all bets are off when it comes to the 2026 mid-terms and beyond, then they never will.

Several things must be going on right now.

One is preparation for acts of fraud and intimidation on an unprecedented scale.

Another is voter education, also on an unprecedented scale, with armies of volunteers and trained organizers to provide those "boots on the ground" the Party has been reluctant to bankroll over the last twenty or thirty years, as Democrats have preferred to dedicate most of their dollars to big consultant fees and ad campaigns.

Another is, for want of a better term, voter reassurance. If the Republicans are going to issue threats in hopes of intimidating whole sectors of the electorate into staying home (and clearly that's their plan), then Democrats and community organizers have to be prepared to counter those threats with a large, reassuring presence of poll-watchers and protectors. Let voters understand that their vote matters more than it ever has, and that it will be defended from interference and intimidation more than it ever has been.

