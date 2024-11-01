Hey fam -

We’re days away from Election Day and we want to give you a heads up on our plans to help you (and all of us here at The Bulwark too) get through this final stretch.

First, we want to invite you to a Founders Town Hall AMA with JVL, Sarah, and Tim on Sunday, November 3 starting at 9 p.m. eastern . We’ll talk about the state of the race and answer your questions (just leave them in the comments on this post). Founding members can expect an email on Sunday with the link. Leave a question

On Monday, November 4, starting at 9 p.m. eastern, we’ll have a Bulwark+ Election Eve Live . Sam Stein will host this night-before-the-election members-only gathering with A.B. Stoddard, Will Saletan, Andrew Egger, and Tim Miller. Look for a link to this live event in your inbox on Monday afternoon.

And finally, Election Day Live with The Bulwark: November 5, we’ll be hosting a live chat for Bulwark+ members starting in the early evening hosted by Jim Swift and a rotating cast of characters. We’ll post live updates in the chat and share our reporting in real time. Then, as the polls start to close, we’ll go live for everyone on our Bulwark YouTube channel. The whole gang will be there. Watch your inbox on Tuesday for these links and make sure you have your laptop charged and ready to go. Follow The Bulwark on YouTube

Sarah often says, “let’s all be together” and that’s what we’re planning in the days to come. Building this community has been so gratifying for us all and we’re so grateful to you for your support. We plan to be here long after the last vote is counted and we couldn’t do this without you.

See you next week.



—The Bulwark Team