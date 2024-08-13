Share this postElon Musk and Donald Trump Waste One Another’s Timewww.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherElon Musk and Donald Trump Waste One Another’s TimeAnd lots of other people’s.Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Marc A. CaputoAug 13, 202410Share this postElon Musk and Donald Trump Waste One Another’s Timewww.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareGet 20% off for 1 yearShare10Share this postElon Musk and Donald Trump Waste One Another’s Timewww.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext