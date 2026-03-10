(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. Futures

At the end of January, oil was $65 per barrel. As I’m writing it’s $89 per barrel. That’s bad. But it’s not the worst signal. No, that would be the futures curve showing where the market expects oil prices to be this summer:

Before you think I’m getting carried away, $80 oil in JULY would be a huge problem.

Let me explain how royally Donald Trump has fucked the American economy.