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Robert J Danolfo's avatar
Robert J Danolfo
2h

Adrian, Thanks for not letting the corruption die. The Republicans in Congress have enabled this entire shit show. When will Republican voters wake up and realize they are being lied to and conned? These Republicans have never cared about ordinary folks, never. They piss away money on bombs and billionaires and let everyone else struggle to survive. Noem and Lewandowski are just symptoms of the same ugly disease permeating this despicable regime. They all have to go.

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Peter Hart's avatar
Peter Hart
1h

Shocking

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