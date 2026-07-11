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Mom with a Cocktail's avatar
Mom with a Cocktail
2h

People are fighting against flock everywhere n making progress on this front. My little n very crime free town of Sharon MA has at least 7 flock cameras. We just succeeded in getting the town to end the contract with flock n will work with the town n the ACLU to develop n push for a bylaw that regulates surveillance n provides guidelines to ensure protection of data.

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Sumeeta's avatar
Sumeeta
1h

“Technology doesn’t create misconduct” is the new “Guns don’t kill people”.

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