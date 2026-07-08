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Maureen Lynch's avatar
Maureen Lynch
35m

This is heartbreaking. This is criminal.

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Joe S's avatar
Joe S
34m

Rest in peace Lorenzo. I hope that his family eventually gets some justice. Thank you for writing and reporting on this Adrian, I'm so angry and upset over what Ice is doing and the mainstream news orgs seem not to care.

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