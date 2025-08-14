The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Blockhead Chronicles's avatar
The Blockhead Chronicles
5m

Among the worst things the web has done is democratize con artists, whose charisma makes them popular online. Once upon a time they would have to travel from city to city to stay a step ahead of the authorities. Now they can say any old thing online and win the attention and devotion of millions. Dear Leader has taught (and learned) well.

What a species we are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MProvenza's avatar
MProvenza
14m

If only Garland had been half as ruthless and effective as these whack jobs think Barr was. All while Garland was AG.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture