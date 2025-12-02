The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
32m

I means, I swap Birkin bags and Hermes scarves with my fellow suburban church ladies ALL THE TIME....

My head hurts. Make this make sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Marshall Brandt's avatar
Marshall Brandt
41m

So good

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture