Save the date: Tuesday, June 25 at 9:00 PM EDT for a Bulwark livestream featuring Adam Kinzinger and Tim Miller.



This AMA Town Hall is exclusively for Bulwark+ Founders and Navigators. Watch your inbox for location details closer to the event.

ICYMI: Adam Kinzinger, the former Congressman from Illinois, is joining The Bulwark as a contributor. We’re so excited to have Kinzinger’s insights and passion here at The Bulwark this year.

A huge THANK YOU to our founding members for helping to make this addition to The Bulwark team possible. Since launching this program in December, over 1,000 Bulwark supporters have upgraded to a founding membership tier. We couldn’t do this with your support. For more on what we’ve been up to, check out the recent Washington Post profile.

Leave a comment

Use the comments on this post to leave questions now for Tim and Adam. We look forward to seeing you all on June 25th.

Can’t join us live? We’ll make a recording of this livestream available for founding members to watch on-demand.