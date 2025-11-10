Founders Town Hall Nov 17
Founders fuel our growth.
JOIN US: Monday, November 17 at 8:30pm ET.
For the second Founders Town Hall of 2025, Sarah and JVL will brief founding members on the state of The Bulwark, discuss key take-aways from this year’s off-cycle elections, look ahead to the 2026 mid-terms and take your questions.
Location details will be emailed to all founding members on Monday, November 17. Leave questions here or in the Founders Lounge live chat.
Exclusively for Bulwark+ Founders and Navigators.