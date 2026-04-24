Hey guys! Jasmine and JVL here. Today we’re trying something a bit different. Earlier this week, we asked you all to leave us questions for a Triad Q&A, and here it is. We received over 600 questions (!) so we prioritized the most popular, the most frequently-asked, and the most fun.

If you like this new Triad format, let us know! If you don’t, let us know! (I promise, my feelings won’t be hurt.) If there’s something you’d like us to change about this mailbag format… let us know! If this works, we hope to make a Triad Q&A a regular event, coming straight to your inbox as the normal newsletter does.

Thank you for being such an energetic, inquisitive community. We hope you enjoy.

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