Former President George W. Bush on May 15, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

1. W: The Essayist

Perhaps you heard that President George W. Bush criticized President Donald Trump yesterday?

“George W. Bush Subtly Trashes Trump in Presidents Day Message,” Daily Beast

“George W. Bush Torches Trump in Presidents’ Day Message,” New Republic

“A Love Letter With an Edge,” New York Times

This isn’t quite right. Yesterday Bush wrote a little essay about George Washington on Substack. But it was not a criticism of Trump, it was a whitewash.

This is a petty complaint. I understand that. Nothing in the real world will be affected by Bush’s insipid essay. His essay is so inconsequential that it won’t even get a footnote on his Wikipedia page. But I want to go HAM just the same, because,

his foolishness is an insult to everyone trying to preserve liberal democracy in this moment; and he is emblematic of the weakness and decadence that Trump recognized in America’s political elites.

Let’s bury this motherfu