The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Hocker's avatar
Chris Hocker
1h

I will become his biggest fan if he gives a gigantic middle finger to Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marshall's avatar
Marshall
37m

Of course Puerto Rico should have the right to choose whether to go independent or join as a state.

But in my heart of hearts? I selfishly want statehood because watching the Neo-Confederates melt down over it would be pure spectacle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture