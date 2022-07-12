Recently at The Bulwark:

New from Me: Glenn Youngkin is a Coward.

Glenn Youngkin, just half a year into his term as governor of Virginia, already aspires to an even higher office—not just because he’s an ambitious politician, but also because he’ll be out of a job otherwise. After defeating Terry McAuliffe in last fall’s gubernatorial election, Youngkin now has one eye on his desk calendar because governors are term-limited in Virginia: The state constitution stipulates that governors can’t run for consecutive re-election. Those who conceived of the 1830 provision probably didn’t imagine that one consequence would be turning the job of the state’s chief executive into a springboard to federal office, which is how it ends up functioning for candidates like Youngkin. Assuming office a year after the president does, the governor of Virginia can spend the entirety of his term running for president. And if that doesn’t work out for Youngkin, he could still run against Tim Kaine for a seat in the Senate in 2024. He’s already running for one or both of these jobs—not officially, of course, but there are tells. The main one is that he’s refusing to directly answer tough questions if doing so might entail negative consequences.

Donald Trump’s defenders can finally drop the idea that he just happened to extemporaneously order the mob that he knew was armed to march to the Capitol in the course of his speech on January 6. On Tuesday, the January 6th Select Committee revealed new evidence that activists coordinating activities for the day were well aware of Trump’s desires in advance. And at least one of them knew it was supposed to be kept a secret because of all the trouble it would cause. Here is the evidence that the committee presented of the deliberate planning…

If there were more Liz Cheneys, we wouldn’t have to deal with Trump anymore. But Lindsey Graham has no life aside from the Senate and Kevin McCarthy “needs” to be Speaker, so we get potted plants and continued threats to our democracy. Mark Leibovich joins Charlie Sykes today.

If we are ever going to solve the problem of mass shootings in America, we need to identify and focus our attention on the root causes. Only then can we chart a course to a less blood-drenched future. To this end, a number of conservative commentators and Republican politicians have been putting their noggins to work on this issue, digging deep and casting a wide net. They have come up with some stunning insights for how to turn that mass-murder frown upside down. The problem is real; nobody disputes that. So far this year, as of July 11, the United States has had 333 mass shootings, which the Gun Violence Archive defines as instances in which four or more victims have been shot (not including any perpetrator). More than seven out of ten mass shootings in the developed world happen here. Clearly, something is amiss.

Steve Bannon, the Trump ally and pardonee, has reportedly told the House January 6th Committee that after months of stonewalling he is now willing to testify. This change in Bannon’s position is linked to a July 9 letter from former President Trump telling Bannon that “if you reach an agreement on a time and place for your testimony, I will waive Executive Privilege for you, which allows for you to go in and testify” before the committee. According to some observers, one way to look at this development is that Bannon, facing an imminent trial on criminal charges of defying a congressional subpoena, has been scared straight and has finally agreed to testify in order to avoid going to the pokey. Or that Trump and Bannon both want somebody, in this case Bannon, to have a megaphone to get Trump’s side of the story out to the public. In other words, some people actually take this stuff seriously.

