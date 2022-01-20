Recently at The Bulwark:

New from Me: Glenn Youngkin’s Mask Fight.

Youngkin wrote in his order that the masking requirements “inflicted notable harm” and was “proven to be impracticable”; some parents disagreed and have filed suit, asking the courts to block Youngkin’s executive order because they believe it conflicts with the provisions of the 2021 law. There’s a lot to digest here: Does the CDC “mandate” masks in schools? It does not, but universal masking is the guidance for K-12 schools. And the wording of Virginia’s law is vague. “Applicable,” “manner,” and “maximum extent practicable” are phrases lawyers will have a field day arguing over. The media will love it, too. Unlike Northam’s executive order, which was consistent with the underlying law, Youngkin’s could conflict with it. But that’s for the courts to decide. The order doesn’t take effect until Monday, January 24th, and when that happens, more lawsuits will likely be filed. Parents in districts that continue to mandate masking will certainly file suits against school districts if their kids are turned away for refusing to mask, and perhaps the state will file suit against them, too.

Charlie Sykes and Tim Miller take the measure of Biden's press conference and his first year in the office — and come down on different sides. The Bulwark coalition in all its glory, on today's podcast.

Mystery guest host (Bill Kristol) joins Eric Edelman for a discussion with Johns Hopkins SAIS Professor Hal Brands about his new book the Twilight Struggle.

Come join Charlie, Sarah, Tim, and JVL as they discuss Biden’s first year as president, the avalanche of 1/6 subpoenas, New York’s legal war against the Trump organization, the Biden press conference, the midterms, and what Democrats should do.

MONA CHAREN asks: Is Inflation Biden’s Fault?

The annual inflation rate for most things Americans buy was already at the highest level in a decade before Biden entered the White House. And it isn’t as if the United States is the only country facing inflation problems in the wake of COVID-induced supply chain problems. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, inflation among its 38 member states is running higher than at any point since 2008. A Reuters report described the situation in France, which sounds familiar: “Like many economies, France saw inflation surge over the last year as demand for goods and services snapped back after the COVID-19 crisis, snarling business supply chains and driving up energy prices.” So even if Biden is only partially responsible for the inflation we’ve got, there are steps he can take. One would be to remove the Trump-imposed tariffs, which are taxes that raise the price of goods to Americans. Another would be to promote more legal immigration. We are suffering a severe labor shortage in all areas, including truck drivers. More labor would ease bottlenecks at ports and in transportation. Make keeping schools open a priority. We need better ventilation, better masks, more tests, and some pushback against recalcitrant unions. Remote learning has been terrible for kids, and many parents cannot work if their kids are not in school. More important than anything is that Biden forthrightly address what’s on voters’ minds.

AMANDA CARPENTER explains the Six Main Strands of the Trump Coup Attempt.

Many questions, both big and small, about the Trump coup remain unanswered—including questions about how much (if any) of the mob violence at the Capitol was anticipated by Trump’s advisers; who (if anyone) coordinated the efforts of the Republicans who submitted fraudulent Electoral College certificates; and why it took more than three hours for the Capitol to be secured. But enough is known already that we can say this: Although Trump wasn’t successful in overturning the election, his schemes captured the hearts and minds of the Republican base, many members of the Republican elite, conservative media, and fringe militia groups alike. Those groups worked in concert toward an end goal of rejecting Electoral College votes on Jan 6th.

Farewell, USS Kittyhawk. The historic aircraft carrier is off to the scrapyard.

The airport 5G apocalypse? Experts say it’s not as bad as you think.

The Kevin McCarthy Billboard Campaign. Look out, Californians and Washingtonians! Ads are coming encouraging Kevin McCarthy to testify before the January 6th Committee. Remember when Kevin McCarthy promised a GOP inquiry into the origins of 1/6? Pepperidge Farm remembers.

Maskholes strike again… This time, on a flight from Miami to London, which had to turn back after one hour.

120 years of Popular Mechanics… Some of the best stories from their storied history.

Would you like a fake COVID card with that notarized document? A Saint Louis-based notary (who thought this might be a good full time business?) got busted for ordering nearly 1,000 fake COVID vaccine cards from…. China.

We have REALID, and a little less than half the country has it. We’ve been trying to get this moved along since 2005! 17 years since passage. Instead of a paper postcard with scribbling on it, a digital system. It was so simple. But the Trump administration didn’t much care, and the Biden team never got around to it. So easily printed postcards it was. Yes, they are verifiable (depending on the handwriting), but wouldn’t just scanning somebody’s license or ID card be easier?

For all that’s great about America, that we can’t get even a simple majority of Americans to get an ID compliant with a law that’s almost old enough to vote is just beyond me.

Maybe next year. Can we punt it to 20? Only time will tell.

