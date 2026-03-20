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Alex Eckman's avatar
Alex Eckman
1hEdited

Good points! Scary points!

I think price of fertilizer deserves a more prominent role though in this piece.

If the price of fertilizer goes way up most Americans will not starve, but in the Third World, many will starve. As resources become increasingly limited and indigenous populations become more desperate, war will be necessary to secure fertilizer, food, water. America has recently abandoned its role as enforcer of international law and advocate for human rights. Today, America is America first, and for Americans only. No doubt, Trump will let the third world starve and fend for themselves. As he once eloquently put it, the shithole countries.

These developments do not occur in isolation, but are part of a complicated machinery of systems. As one machine in the system breaks down the others have to work hard harder until they break as well, a cascading failure.Fertilizer could be a major step in a cascade of failures edging towards World War III.

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
38m

Of course it’s all Trump’s fault. As is said in law, “but for” his attack on Iran, we could handle some of the other things. However, that was the catalyst. And catalyst can sometimes cause runaway fires. And I can’t even believe the representative from Minnesota saying oh one less trip to Starbucks, what planet do these people live on? Her constituents should tar and feather her.

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