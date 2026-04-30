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Joe Taylor's avatar
Joe Taylor
43m

Still, I wouldn’t say both parties are the same on this issue. At least democrats actually put the question of redistricting out to the voters of California and Virginia. None of the GOP states that restricted did that, they just went ahead and did it. Democrats also at least have a national law to ban partisan redistricting ready to go. Finally, the GOP gerrymanders are set to specifically disenfranchise millions of minority voters.

One of these things is not like the other. While I certainly don’t like it I will at the moment defend the democrats gerrymanders as an unfortunate but necessary option to have a shot at keeping a liberal multiracial democracy.

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Laura Belin's avatar
Laura Belin
20m

Democrats in Congress have voted to ban partisan gerrymandering. Republicans should do the same. Until then Democrats shouldn't unilaterally disarm.

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