A.B. and Mona discuss the purge at the RNC, kicking a Biden effigy in Kansas, Lankford, and other cult doings. Also, Biden is old but feisty.
GOP Oversold the Biden Is Old Meme
Just Between Us
Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
