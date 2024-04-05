Greeting the Eclipse the Ohio Way
DANIEL MCGRAW: Greeting the Eclipse the Ohio Way.
WHEN I FIRST READ T.S. Eliot’s The Waste Land in a high school English class eons ago, I found myself thrown by the opening line, “April is the cruelest month.” “I guess it sort of is, but it kinda isn’t?” was the substance of my objection. The simple problems of youth.
I’m from Cleveland, Ohio, and in that city and others built on the shores of the Great Lakes, April is a happening month—meaning, just about anything can happen.
CATHY YOUNG: False Trails and Bizarre Lies After Russian Terror Attack.
TWO WEEKS AFTER THE TERROR ATTACK at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in suburban Moscow, the Kremlin is pushing the universally dismissed claim of a “Ukrainian trail” in the attack more and more aggressively—even as the Afghan branch of ISIS still claims sole responsibility for the act and rumors continue to float about the Kremlin’s own involvement.
AMY HENDERSON: The Glamour Shots That Defined Golden Age Hollywood.
“WE DIDN’T NEED DIALOGUE. We had faces!” So declared silent film star Norma Desmond, played unforgettably by Gloria Swanson, as she remembered her past glory in Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard (1950). Desmond was right, but what made those Hollywood faces dazzle was a portrait artist who suffused them with the magic of star power.
🚨OVERTIME🚨
Happy Friday! Greetings from Eclipse Mania. Roadside stands have been set up in anticipation of people fleeing to the Cleve for the total eclipse, and flurries are in the forecast (today, at least.)
I look forward to reporting for you on Monday what this somewhat-rare event holds for Northeast Ohio. As I’ve been driving, and missed the earthquake, today’s Overtime will be a bit shorter than usual today.
They looked at the eclipse… Without protection. Here’s what happened next. (NYT)
The Oakland A’s Fiasco… Shows Team Owners Are Never the Good Guys, argues Anthony Fisher in The Daily Beast.
Casio at 50… The God Tier watch company celebrates a big anniversary.
