The Silver Symposium
1h

Ugh, I hate this. Because every debate about what the Democratic party should or should not do ignores that the problem is NOT the policies, it's the voters.

For three elections now, we've had the same problem. 'We have to moderate our positions to win middle America!' And while covid dragged Biden over the finish line, the reality is that When Harris and Clinton did exactly that, Trump won. Why? Because liberals did not come out for them.

The Newsom and Emanuel position looks like this: 'liberals have nowhere to go. They have to either choose between us or republicans, so we can do whatever we want and they'll have to vote for us.'

Except no, they won't. As we've seen, several times now, liberals do not come out to vote for candidates who do not want to represent them. We can say 'we need to win white america or blue collar America' but if you win those places and you lose liberals, you still won't win.

So the core problem is that the Democratic party's voters are a separate breed from the Democratic party writ large. This isn't that unlike what happened to the GOP that let the tea party and then Trump take over. One should remember that the Tea party left the GOP in the wilderness for six years, basically.

So you CAN tell Democratic voters no, but that is an interesting approach when you also need their votes. This is the truth of the Democratic party; why did Biden get the nod in 2020? Because he won South Carolina. Why did winning there matter? Because he won black voters. Why does that matter? Because no Democrat can win nationwide if you don't carry black voters, full stop.

If the GOP is a monolith, the Democratic party is different groups that all hate each other. Even so, there are three groups that you must win: Southern black voters, educated white professionals, union labor. You must win all three. If you lose any of them, the GOP wins, full stop.

And the problem is, those educated white professionals are VERY liberal. They tend to be the ones voting for Sanders and Warren. Black voters are more conservative socially, but more economically liberal. And union labor are conservative economically and liberally compared to the others.

So yeah, Newsom may want to fight wokeness and throw trans people under the bus to win those blue color white voters. But congrats, you lose educated professionals, and that means you lose.

Also, it's worth noting that the last party to be told that they needed to reverse course was the GOP after Romney, they doubled down, and won. So perhaps the strategy isn't to throw your own voters under the bus but to instead galvanize them with some outside force? It's now worked for MAGA for three elections, not counting Trump's handling of covid, which apparently wasn't a dealbreaker to make him president again for most voters.

In any case, mathematically and conceptually, the Newsom and Emanuel strategy is a failure on its face. There's a reason why one of them got sent to Japan so that no one had to see him or talk to him anymore.

1h

Democrats need to meet their constituents where they are and listen to them. Here in Nevada it’s mostly about quality education and affordable housing.

The answer I want to hear about the transgender conversation should be that trans individuals deserve the same rights as everyone else, but certainly not more than anyone else.

