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Janis Pearson's avatar
Janis Pearson
44m

A lot of what you say makes sense and much of it I don’t understand. Here’s my beef with the campaign. Before a vice presidential candidate was chosen, I listened to all the possibilities. I was excited to have Harris head the ticket and knew a strong v.p. choice was important. My favorite by far was Tim Walsh. He had a strong way of speaking that anyone could understand. I was thrilled. Then everything changed and everyone was happy, smiling, on and on. Walsh was no longer the strong voice on what middle America wanted in a candidate. He was too “Mr. Happy”. IMO the whole campaign lost its credibility and seriousness.

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Paul Willmington's avatar
Paul Willmington
1h

Perhaps I’m an idiot, but this reads like analysis paralysis to me.

There were swing voters who went for Trump. I would like to hear them to say what they would have wanted to hear from the Democratic campaign that would have made them not vote for Trump.

There were people who didn’t vote at all. I would like to hear them say what they would have wanted to hear from the Democratic campaign that would have made them vote for the Democratic ticket top to bottom.

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