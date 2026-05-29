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Alan Goldhammer's avatar
Alan Goldhammer
6m

The Harris book is required reading for all interested in Hollywood film. He dissects each movie and covers how the zeitgeist of that period impacted them. Sam Wasson's 'The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood' is a wonderful companion read.

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