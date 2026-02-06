The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Eickel's avatar
Barbara Eickel
41m

I was FF through commercials as usual, when something stopped me dead; was that Sam Rockwell???? I rewound and watched the chaos of whatever that was and can’t wait, because I’ll go on any journey Sam wants me to. And your article reinforces that I’m in for a special treat this time! All hail the brilliance that is Rockwell and his genius and I’m here for it.

Reply
Share
Castlefornia's avatar
Castlefornia
20m

'The Ring' is still one of the few scariest horror movies I've ever seen (out of A LOT of horror movies seen), and with a PG-13 rating, at that. That's a huge credit to Verbinksi, even if most of his filmography is not for me.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture