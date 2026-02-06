How AI Will Enslave Us All

I’m very pleased to be joined this week by Matthew Robinson, who is the screenwriter of the new film, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. It is the rarest of things: a mid-budget, high-concept, sci-fi action-comedy. Starring Sam Rockwell as a time-traveler from a ruined future (or possibly just a bum with a fake bomb strapped to his chest), Robinson and director Gore Verbinski (The Ring, Pirates of the Caribbean) have crafted a piercingly satirical take on our obsession with screens, our inability to deal with the tragedy of modern living, and the creeping fire that all-powerful AI will wind up killing half of us and enslaving the rest.
It’s opening wide on February 13, and I really hope you check it out. I may write a hair more about it in my newsletter though I probably won’t review it properly as I try not to review movies made by people I’ve interviewed so as to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. (Ethics, baby!) That said, I strongly recommend going to see it in a movie theater if for no other reason then to demonstrate that there is an audience for original films with a clear point of view and something to say about our world and our moment.