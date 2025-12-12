The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
What'll Netflix Do with WB's Live Experiences?
0:00
-27:55

What'll Netflix Do with WB's Live Experiences?

Vulture's Nicholas Quah on the vast universe of WB entanglements, from parks to video games to comic books.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Dec 12, 2025
Hogwarts at Universal’s Wizarding World in Orlando. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Vulture’s Nicholas Quah to discuss his and Savannah Salazar’s piece on what Netflix might do with Warner Bros.'s tie-ins with Universal Studios and Six Flags, and then expanded the conversation to consider the vast universe of WB’s entanglements. The studio also owns an enormous video game company, the second-biggest comic book company in DC Comics, and all sorts of other stuff. What is Netflix going to do with all these disparate pieces? Who knows! But we do some rank speculation.

Discussion about this episode

