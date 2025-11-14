Printing the Legend

‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Chris Yogerst, author of the new book from the University of New Mexico’s “Reel West” series on The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. We discussed the making of the film, its place in the western canon as a sort of natural ending point for the traditional westerns made by John Wayne and John Ford, and the surprisingly political nature of the film’s central struggle between the frontier and civilization. If you enjoyed the episode, check out the book (or pick up the pristine 4K, on which Paramount did a fine job of making the film look good as new). And make sure to share it with a friend!

Share