The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Sticking with 'Family'
0:00
-46:55

Sticking with 'Family'

Writer David Coggeshall on 'The Family Plan 2.'
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Nov 28, 2025

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by David Coggeshall (previously on to discuss Orphan: First Kill and the first Family Plan) to discuss his sequel to the surprise 2023 hit for AppleTV+. We talked shooting in London and Paris, the inspirations this holiday-season film, and what might come next for this series (and his career!). If you enjoyed this episode—or need a “drunk uncle movie” to watch with the family, as David described his film—make sure you check out The Family Plan 2, streaming on AppleTV now. And please share this with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture