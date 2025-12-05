The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Netflix Buying WB Means Reduced Competition
Netflix Buying WB Means Reduced Competition

Plus: Scott Mendelson on the weirdest Trump bribe we’ve seen yet ... a reboot of 'Rush Hour'?
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Dec 05, 2025

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Scott Mendelson of The Outside Scoop, whom I’ve tasked with answering a very simple question: Is there a good business case to be made for rebooting the Rush Hour franchise or is it merely a (very odd) sop to Donald Trump and his wife’s chronicler, Brett Ratner? (:47). Then we discussed Zootopia’s crazy popularity in China. (14:16) We taped this episode before news broke that Netflix had completed its purchase of the studio and streaming assets of Warner Bros., but we were prescient enough to discuss what might happen if Netflix picked up a controlling stake in WB. Spoiler: Nothing good for competition in Hollywood! (33:15)

