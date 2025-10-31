What ‘A House of Dynamite’ Gets Right About Nuclear War

‘A House of Dynamite’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Tom Nichols—staff writer at the Atlantic, professor emeritus at the U.S. Naval War College, and all-around nuclear arms expert—to discuss Kathryn Bigelow’s new nuclear war film A House of Dynamite. On this episode, we discuss how his students reacted to previous nuclear panic films like The Day After and Threads, what the new film from Bigelow and writer Noah Oppenheim gets right about the current state of our nuclear preparedness, and what keeps Tom up at night about the current White House’s nuclear posture.

You can read Tom’s pieces on A House of Dynamite here and here, and he has another up about what the Trump White House doesn’t understand about nuclear weapons here. You can read my review of the film here. And if you have thoughts, please sound off in the comments or share this episode with a friend!

