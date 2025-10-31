The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
What ‘A House of Dynamite’ Gets Right About Nuclear War
3
5
0:00
-52:05

What ‘A House of Dynamite’ Gets Right About Nuclear War

Tom Nichols on Kathryn Bigelow's tick-tock nuclear war drama.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Oct 31, 2025
3
5
Share
Transcript
‘A House of Dynamite’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Tom Nichols—staff writer at the Atlantic, professor emeritus at the U.S. Naval War College, and all-around nuclear arms expert—to discuss Kathryn Bigelow’s new nuclear war film A House of Dynamite. On this episode, we discuss how his students reacted to previous nuclear panic films like The Day After and Threads, what the new film from Bigelow and writer Noah Oppenheim gets right about the current state of our nuclear preparedness, and what keeps Tom up at night about the current White House’s nuclear posture.

Leave a comment

You can read Tom’s pieces on A House of Dynamite here and here, and he has another up about what the Trump White House doesn’t understand about nuclear weapons here. You can read my review of the film here. And if you have thoughts, please sound off in the comments or share this episode with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture