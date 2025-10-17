Crafting an Iconic Horror Movie Mask

The Grabber (‘The Black Phone,’ via MovieStillsDB)

Hey, so, I wanted to pull an episode from the archive this week because it’s relevant to the big movie hitting theaters this weekend: Black Phone 2 follows up the surprise 2022 hit, The Black Phone, resurrecting The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) and his iconic mask. Back before that movie came out, I talked to Jason Baker of Callosum FX Studios about helping design the mask for that movie (as well as for WWE stars and the band, Slipknot) and his work with the legendary Tom Savini. We also discussed Jason’s documentary about Savini, Smoke and Mirrors, which you can rent for just 99 cents from Apple (or buy for just $1.99) or stream for free on Tubi. And if you enjoyed this re-run, please share it with a friend!

