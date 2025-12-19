Sitting Shiva for Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (MovieStillsDB)

On Monday, Sam Stein DMed me and asked if we could put together a little livestream event celebrating the work of Rob Reiner; he described it as sitting shiva, and I was happy to take the lead on putting this group of mourners together. I was joined by my colleague Bill Kristol, The Ankler’s Richard Rushfield (whose great column on Reiner you can read here), and Semafor’s Dave Weigel (whose book on prog rock is a must-read for fans of the genre).

Leave a comment

You can also watch the video here:

Watch my technology betray me! (I swear, everything was working perfectly in the green room!) You can help keep this sort of thing possible if you sign up for a membership. As a bonus, if you sign up now, you’ll get a month free, which is a great deal!