Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Sitting Shiva for Rob Reiner
Sitting Shiva for Rob Reiner

Sonny Bunch
Dec 19, 2025
On Monday, Sam Stein DMed me and asked if we could put together a little livestream event celebrating the work of Rob Reiner; he described it as sitting shiva, and I was happy to take the lead on putting this group of mourners together. I was joined by my colleague Bill Kristol, The Ankler’s Richard Rushfield (whose great column on Reiner you can read here), and Semafor’s Dave Weigel (whose book on prog rock is a must-read for fans of the genre).

You can also watch the video here:

Watch my technology betray me! (I swear, everything was working perfectly in the green room!) You can help keep this sort of thing possible if you sign up for a membership. As a bonus, if you sign up now, you’ll get a month free, which is a great deal!

