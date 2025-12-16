Celebrate the life and work of Rob Reiner with The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol and Sonny Bunch, who will be joined by The Ankler’s Richard Rushfield and Semafor’s Dave Weigel tonight at 9 PM. He was one of the most versatile directors of his generation, with classics like This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men under his belt; come remember your favorites with us.
Remembering The Best of Rob Reiner (w/ Sonny Bunch, Bill Kristol, David Weigel & Richard Rushfield)
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Dec 16, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
