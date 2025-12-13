The Bulwark

RNC Goes Feral Online After Disastrous Interview

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger
Dec 13, 2025
Sam and Andrew take on the GOP’s latest self-own. RNC chair Joe Gruters went on a radio tour predicting “absolute disaster” in the midterms, the RNC posts the clips, deletes the clips, and then rage-tweets at anyone who quotes the clips.

