Tim Miller: I’ll Buy As Many Pencils As I Damn Well Please!

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace to explain why Donald Trump suddenly looks weak—and why Republicans are starting to act like it. From an economic message that’s become a punchline, to GOP lawmakers flat-out defying Trump’s pressure, to the Epstein files colliding with his “hoax” routine, this is what a president looks like when the fear is gone.



