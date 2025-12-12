The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Tim Miller: I’ll Buy As Many Pencils As I Damn Well Please!

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Dec 12, 2025
∙ Paid

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace to explain why Donald Trump suddenly looks weak—and why Republicans are starting to act like it. From an economic message that’s become a punchline, to GOP lawmakers flat-out defying Trump’s pressure, to the Epstein files colliding with his “hoax” routine, this is what a president looks like when the fear is gone.

Watch Deadline: White House on MSNOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture