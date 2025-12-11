The Bulwark

Democrats Want a Viral Star. Texas Just Gave Them Two.

Sam Stein
Lauren Egan
Dec 11, 2025
Jasmine Crockett just changed the entire Texas Senate primary and maybe the Democrats’ whole “find a viral candidate” strategy. Sam Stein and Lauren Egan give their takes into why moderates have struggled to find their footing online, why the party is obsessed with digital darlings like Crockett and James Talarico, and whether going viral can actually win elections.

