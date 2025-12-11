Martina Navratilova: “I’m Pissed Off As Hell About People Capitulating to Trump.”

Sarah Longwell joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNOW’s Deadline: White House to take on Donald Trump’s dismissal of the affordability crisis, his looping fixation on cognitive tests, and the growing frustration among voters who feel the economic squeeze every day. Sarah breaks down why swing voters aren’t buying Trump’s spin on prices, why his tariff policies have made the problem worse, and how his messaging is backfiring in key states like Pennsylvania. They also discuss Martina Navratilova’s powerful new Home of the Brave video and her warning signs about rising authoritarianism in America.



Check out MSNOW’s Deadline: White House – https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.