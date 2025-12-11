The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Martina Navratilova: “I’m Pissed Off As Hell About People Capitulating to Trump.”

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Dec 11, 2025
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNOW’s Deadline: White House to take on Donald Trump’s dismissal of the affordability crisis, his looping fixation on cognitive tests, and the growing frustration among voters who feel the economic squeeze every day. Sarah breaks down why swing voters aren’t buying Trump’s spin on prices, why his tariff policies have made the problem worse, and how his messaging is backfiring in key states like Pennsylvania. They also discuss Martina Navratilova’s powerful new Home of the Brave video and her warning signs about rising authoritarianism in America.

Check out MSNOW’s Deadline: White House – https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture